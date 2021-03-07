PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 111% higher against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $497,727.50 and approximately $36.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,734.68 or 1.00454537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.51 or 0.00942722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.32 or 0.00420035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00299863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005755 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

