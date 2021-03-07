Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PYYX stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Pyxus International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.