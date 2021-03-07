Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $8.30 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $8.30 or 0.00016364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $222,248.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00463032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00464378 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.