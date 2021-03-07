Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BKU opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $39,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

