Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 201,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 50,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.