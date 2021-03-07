Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $23.55 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

