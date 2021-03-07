Qitmeer (PMEER) Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $473,795.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 160,662,970 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars.

