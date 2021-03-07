QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 43.2% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $930,520.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.