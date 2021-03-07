QS Investors LLC Acquires 10,648 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

