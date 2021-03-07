QS Investors LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 186,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $75.04 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.