QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,988 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

ODFL opened at $219.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $227.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.