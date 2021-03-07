QS Investors LLC Buys 33,082 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

