QS Investors LLC Buys 33,950 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 538.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

