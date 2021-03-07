QS Investors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

