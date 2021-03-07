QS Investors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after buying an additional 747,112 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 658,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

