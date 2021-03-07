QS Investors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,972 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of ALLETE worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

