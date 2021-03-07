QS Investors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Hawaiian worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.31 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

