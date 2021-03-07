QS Investors LLC Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,820 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,292,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.