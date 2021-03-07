QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Shares of ISRG opened at $713.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $764.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

