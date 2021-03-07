QS Investors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.