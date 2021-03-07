QS Investors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

