QS Investors LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in OGE Energy by 410.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

