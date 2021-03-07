Qtum Price Tops $6.23 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $611.91 million and $349.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00012441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,215,812 coins and its circulating supply is 98,182,009 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.