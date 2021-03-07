QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,840.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $7.69 million and $153,840.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

