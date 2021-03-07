QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.75. 13,292,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,612. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

