Quant Market Cap Achieves $424.13 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Quant has a market capitalization of $424.13 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for $35.13 or 0.00069478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.