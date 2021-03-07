Quant Price Tops $35.53 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Quant has a market capitalization of $428.93 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $35.53 or 0.00070423 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

