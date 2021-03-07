Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Quanta Services worth $52,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,974 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $83.12 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

