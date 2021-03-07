Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.34 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $34.34 million and $1.15 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

