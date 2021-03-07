Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $23.26 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and $1.77 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.04 or 0.03283222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00369294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.57 or 0.01004186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00410203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00363691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00250590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,445,322 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

