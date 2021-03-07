Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.31 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $23.04 million and $2.15 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,713.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.40 or 0.03386446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.36 or 0.00373380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.41 or 0.01018284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.00409089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.00364889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00255764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00022695 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,450,021 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

