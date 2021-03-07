Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and $1.77 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,744.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.04 or 0.03283222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00369294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.57 or 0.01004186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00410203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00363691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00250590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022655 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,445,322 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

