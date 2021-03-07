Quark 1-Day Volume Tops $367.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $367.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

