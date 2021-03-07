Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Quark has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.59 million and $331.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

