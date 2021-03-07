Qubitica Market Cap Hits $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069838 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002304 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

