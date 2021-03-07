QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.74% of QuinStreet worth $167,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

