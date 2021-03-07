Qumu’s (QUMU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QUMU opened at $8.07 on Friday. Qumu has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

