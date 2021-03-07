QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $268,901.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

