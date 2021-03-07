Qwertycoin Hits One Day Volume of $520.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $520.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

