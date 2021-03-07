Radix (EXRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.47 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Radix token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $116.47 million and $2.48 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.14 or 0.00471312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00077334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00081293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00457327 BTC.

Radix Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

