Ragnarok Market Cap Achieves $16,480.32 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $16,480.32 and $20.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.