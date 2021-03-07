Ragnarok Price Up 64.4% This Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 54% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $24,705.71 and approximately $58.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00463032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00464378 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.