Raise Price Reaches $0.0051 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $75,148.53 and $39.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00788119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041716 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

