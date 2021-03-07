Rakon Price Reaches $0.0963 (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Rakon has a market cap of $23.38 million and $48,471.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00027674 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00213741 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009413 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Rakon Profile

RKN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

