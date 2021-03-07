RAMP Market Cap Hits $42.61 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $42.61 million and $2.29 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00465145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00067454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00076492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00455956 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,854,472 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

