Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,676.0 days.
RANJF remained flat at $$65.08 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. Randstad has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.78.
Randstad Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.