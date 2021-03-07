Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 351,934 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Range Resources worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 5,737.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 995,744 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

