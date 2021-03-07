Rapids (RPD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 108.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 107.1% against the dollar. One Rapids coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $621.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

