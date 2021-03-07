Rarible 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rarible has traded 108.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $28.95 or 0.00057407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

