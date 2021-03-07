Rate3 (RTE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $431,214.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $967,369.07 and $431,214.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00041854 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

